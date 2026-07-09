5 turmeric rice recipes you'll love
What's the story
Turmeric rice is a staple in many monsoon kitchens, thanks to its warm, comforting flavors and health benefits. The golden spice, turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a go-to during the rainy season. Here are five easy turmeric rice recipes that you can whip up in no time. They are not just easy to make, but also delicious and nutritious.
Dish 1
Classic turmeric rice with peas
Classic turmeric rice with peas is a simple, yet flavorful dish that complements any meal. To make this, cook basmati rice with peas, turmeric powder, and cumin seeds. The combination of spices gives the rice a beautiful golden color and enhances its aroma. This dish is perfect for those who want a quick fix without compromising on taste.
Dish 2
Coconut turmeric rice delight
Coconut turmeric rice delight brings a tropical twist to the traditional recipe. Cook jasmine rice in coconut milk with turmeric powder and a pinch of salt. The creamy texture of coconut milk, combined with the earthy flavor of turmeric, makes this dish irresistible. It is an ideal choice for those who love experimenting with flavors.
Dish 3
Vegetable turmeric pilaf
Vegetable turmeric pilaf is a wholesome meal packed with colorful veggies like carrots, bell peppers, and peas. Saute the vegetables in olive oil before adding basmati rice, vegetable broth, and turmeric powder. The result is a hearty pilaf that's both filling and nutritious.
Dish 4
Lemon herb turmeric rice
Lemon herb turmeric rice adds zestiness to your plate with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley. Cook basmati or jasmine rice with water infused with lemon juice and zest, along with turmeric powder, for color and flavor enhancement. This refreshing take on classic turmeric rice is ideal for those who enjoy citrusy notes in their meals.
Dish 5
Spicy ginger-turmeric fusion
Spicy ginger-turmeric fusion offers warmth from ginger, along with the distinct taste of turmeric. Start by sauteing grated ginger in ghee or butter, then add basmati or jasmine rice, along with water seasoned generously with ground ginger and turmeric powders. This fusion creates an aromatic experience perfect for rainy days when you crave something spicy yet comforting.