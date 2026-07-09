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5 turmeric rice recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet 02:50 pm Jul 09, 202602:50 pm

What's the story

Turmeric rice is a staple in many monsoon kitchens, thanks to its warm, comforting flavors and health benefits. The golden spice, turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a go-to during the rainy season. Here are five easy turmeric rice recipes that you can whip up in no time. They are not just easy to make, but also delicious and nutritious.