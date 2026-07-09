5 healthy guava recipes to try today

Tip 5

Guava tea infusion

Guava tea infusion serves as a soothing drink option during rainy days when you want something warm yet beneficial health-wise too! Steep dried guava leaves in hot water; let them sit covered until desired strength is reached before straining out solids, if necessary. Sweeten lightly using honey, if preferred, but remember not to overdo it. Otherwise, it might overpower the delicate flavors present within each sip taken thereafter!