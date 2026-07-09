5 healthy guava recipes to try today
What's the story
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings a host of health problems. Guava, a seasonal fruit, can be your best friend in this weather. Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, guava can boost your immunity and keep your skin healthy. Here are five easy recipes that use guava to help you stay healthy during the monsoon.
Tip 1
Guava smoothie delight
A guava smoothie is a quick and refreshing way to start your day. Blend ripe guavas with some yogurt or almond milk for a creamy texture. Add a teaspoon of honey for sweetness, and a pinch of cinnamon for flavor. This smoothie is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and fight off common colds.
Tip 2
Spicy guava chutney
Spicy guava chutney makes a great accompaniment to snacks or meals. To prepare it, blend peeled guavas with green chilies, ginger, and a handful of mint leaves. Add salt and sugar to taste. This chutney not only adds flavor but also provides antioxidants that help reduce inflammation.
Tip 3
Guava salad with nuts
A refreshing guava salad can be a nutritious side dish or light meal option. Slice fresh guavas and mix them with chopped cucumbers, lettuce leaves, and some nuts, like almonds or walnuts, for crunchiness. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad for added zestiness while enjoying the benefits of fiber-rich ingredients.
Tip 4
Sweet guava jam
Sweet guava jam is perfect for spreading on whole-grain toast or adding to desserts. Cook peeled guavas with sugar until thickened into a jam-like consistency. Stir occasionally during cooking time. This homemade jam provides natural sweetness without preservatives found in store-bought options.
Tip 5
Guava tea infusion
Guava tea infusion serves as a soothing drink option during rainy days when you want something warm yet beneficial health-wise too! Steep dried guava leaves in hot water; let them sit covered until desired strength is reached before straining out solids, if necessary. Sweeten lightly using honey, if preferred, but remember not to overdo it. Otherwise, it might overpower the delicate flavors present within each sip taken thereafter!