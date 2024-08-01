In short Simplifying... In short To weatherproof your makeup during monsoon, opt for waterproof products to prevent smudging and running.

Keep your makeup minimal, focusing on one feature at a time, and set it with a translucent powder and setting spray for longevity.

Prioritize skincare, cleanse twice daily, and use oil-free moisturizers to maintain a flawless look despite the humidity.

Refer to this makeup guide

Monsoon makeup mastery: Weatherproof your look with this guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:20 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story The monsoon season's refreshing showers bring challenges for maintaining flawless makeup. High humidity and unexpected downpours can smudge your beauty look. But, with the right techniques and products, you can weatherproof your makeup to stay radiant and intact through any storm. This article offers essential tips for mastering monsoon makeup, ensuring your look remains perfect all day.

Choose water-resistant products

Opting for water-resistant or waterproof makeup is crucial during the monsoon season. These formulations are designed to withstand moisture, preventing your makeup from running or smudging in humid conditions or rain. Start with a waterproof foundation and concealer as your base, followed by water-resistant mascara and eyeliner to ensure your eye makeup stays put throughout the day.

Set it right

Setting your makeup is an essential step to make it last longer, especially in humid weather. After applying your foundation and concealer, use a translucent setting powder to lock everything in place. This helps absorb excess oil and reduces shine, keeping your face looking fresh. For added staying power, finish off with a setting spray that provides a protective barrier against moisture.

Embrace minimalism

Simplicity is key during the rainy season, as heavy makeup is prone to smudging in high humidity. Embrace minimalism by focusing on one feature at a time—either bold lips or defined eyes—while keeping the rest of your face natural. Lightweight products, like tinted moisturizers or lip stains, are ideal for crafting a simple yet striking look that withstands the challenges of monsoon weather effectively.

Focus on skincare

Healthy skin is crucial for any makeup look, especially during monsoons when humidity can cause oiliness or breakouts. Focus on skin care by cleansing thoroughly twice a day and using oil-free moisturizers to keep hydration balanced without greasiness. A solid skin care routine enhances makeup application and its durability in wet conditions, letting you maintain a flawless look throughout the rainy season.