Dull skin in monsoon? Try these DIY face masks
What's the story
Monsoon brings the much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings humidity, which can wreak havoc on your skin. To keep your skin healthy and glowing during this season,DIY face masks can be a great option. They are easy to make, inexpensive, and use ingredients you already have at home. Here are some effective DIY face masks to keep your skin happy this monsoon.
Tip 1
Oatmeal and honey mask for hydration
Oatmeal and honey make for a great combination to hydrate and soothe the skin. Oatmeal exfoliates the skin, while honey locks in moisture. To prepare this mask, mix two tablespoons of oatmeal with one tablespoon of honey, and a little water to form a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 2
Yogurt and turmeric mask for glow
Yogurt is packed with lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin, while turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness. Mix two tablespoons of yogurt with a pinch of turmeric to make this mask. Apply it evenly on your face, and leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water for a glowing complexion.
Tip 3
Banana and milk mask for nourishment
Bananas are rich in vitamins A, B, and E, which nourish the skin, while milk helps to soften it. Mash half a banana into a smooth paste and mix it with 1 tablespoon of milk. Apply this mixture on your face for about 15 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.
Tip 4
Aloe vera gel mask for soothing relief
Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing properties, making it perfect for irritated or sensitive skin during monsoons. Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel directly onto clean skin in an even layer using fingertips or cotton pads. Leave it on for approximately 30 minutes before rinsing off gently using plain water.
Tip 5
Papaya and lemon mask for brightening
Papaya contains the papain enzyme, which helps brighten dull complexions, and lemon provides vitamin C, which boosts collagen production. Mash small pieces of ripe papaya into a pulp-like consistency, adding a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Apply the mixture onto the face, avoiding the eye area. Let it sit for about ten minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool water.