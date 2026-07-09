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Dull skin in monsoon? Try these DIY face masks

By Simran Jeet 06:10 pm Jul 09, 202606:10 pm

What's the story

Monsoon brings the much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings humidity, which can wreak havoc on your skin. To keep your skin healthy and glowing during this season,DIY face masks can be a great option. They are easy to make, inexpensive, and use ingredients you already have at home. Here are some effective DIY face masks to keep your skin happy this monsoon.