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Monsoon travel: How to waterproof your luggage

By Simran Jeet 10:40 am Jul 10, 202610:40 am

What's the story

Traveling during monsoon can be a refreshing experience, but it also comes with the challenge of keeping your luggage dry. Waterproofing your luggage does not have to be expensive. With a few creative solutions, you can protect your belongings from getting wet without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some practical tips to help you keep your luggage dry during the rainy season.