Monsoon travel: How to waterproof your luggage
What's the story
Traveling during monsoon can be a refreshing experience, but it also comes with the challenge of keeping your luggage dry. Waterproofing your luggage does not have to be expensive. With a few creative solutions, you can protect your belongings from getting wet without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some practical tips to help you keep your luggage dry during the rainy season.
Tip 1
Use plastic bags for protection
One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to waterproof your luggage is to use plastic bags. Line the inside of your suitcase or backpack with large, resealable plastic bags. This will create a barrier against moisture, keeping clothes and electronics dry. You can also use smaller bags for individual items, like shoes or toiletries, ensuring everything stays protected from rain.
Tip 2
DIY waterproof covers
Creating a waterproof cover for your luggage is easy and cheap. Use an old shower curtain or a large plastic tarp as a makeshift cover. Just wrap it around your suitcase and secure it with duct tape or rubber bands. This way, you create an additional layer of protection against water splashes and rain, without having to buy expensive gear.
Tip 3
Invest in waterproof pouches
Waterproof pouches are a great investment for keeping important documents and electronic devices safe while traveling. These pouches are available in various sizes and are reasonably priced. They are perfect for holding passports, chargers, and other small items that should not get wet. By putting these pouches inside your main bag, you can easily access them when needed.
Tip 4
Utilize rain covers from outdoor gear
If you have any outdoor gear with rain covers, such as backpacks or sleeping bags, use them for your luggage, too. These covers are designed to keep moisture out and can easily be fitted over suitcases or duffel bags. Using existing gear not only saves money but also ensures that your belongings remain dry during unexpected downpours.
Tip 5
Pack strategically with waterproof materials
When packing for a monsoon trip, opt for clothes made from quick-drying fabrics like polyester or nylon. These materials dry faster than cotton if they do get wet. Also, roll clothes instead of folding them; this minimizes the amount of water that seeps in through seams and zippers.