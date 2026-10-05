You must visit these art galleries in Montreal
What's the story
Montreal is home to a vibrant art scene, with galleries that showcase the best of contemporary and historical works. From established institutions to emerging spaces, the city offers a diverse range of artistic experiences. Whether you are an art enthusiast or a casual visitor, exploring these galleries can give you insight into Montreal's cultural landscape. Here is a look at some of the top art spaces in Montreal.
#1
Museum of Contemporary Art
The Museum of Contemporary Art is one of Montreal's most famous art destinations. It features a collection of over 7,000 works by Canadian and international artists.
The museum regularly hosts temporary exhibitions that highlight new trends and innovations in contemporary art.
Its central location makes it easily accessible for those wanting to explore modern artistic expressions.
#2
Galerie de l'UQAM
Located within the Universite du Quebec a Montreal, this gallery is known for its focus on contemporary art and design.
It features works from emerging artists and established names alike, making it a great place to discover new talent.
The gallery also hosts lectures and events that promote dialogue around current artistic practices.
#3
Darling Foundry
The Darling Foundry is an industrial space converted into an exhibition center for contemporary art. It focuses on supporting artists through residencies and exhibitions.
The venue showcases a variety of media, including sculpture, painting, and installation art.
Its unique setting provides visitors with an immersive experience of cutting-edge artistic practices.
#4
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
While not exclusively contemporary, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has a vast collection that spans different periods and styles.
Its contemporary wing features works by some of the most influential modern artists from around the world.
The museum's diverse programming includes guided tours, workshops, and special events that cater to all visitors.
#5
Art Mur
Art Mur is a commercial gallery dedicated to promoting contemporary Canadian art on the international stage.
It focuses on showcasing works by emerging and mid-career artists through solo exhibitions and group shows.
The gallery also participates in international art fairs, providing its artists with global exposure.