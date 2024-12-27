Summarize Simplifying... In short The adorable pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has become a social media sensation, boosting zoo attendance and raising awareness about her endangered species.

Meanwhile, Ava, a golden Bengal tiger, is the latest heart-stealer at Thailand's Chiang Mai Night Safari, captivating global animal lovers with her stunning photos.

Crypto mogul adopts baby hippo Moo Deng, funds zoo upgrade

By Simran Jeet 04:38 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Canadian cryptocurrency billionaire Vitalik Buterin has become the "adoptive father" of Moo Deng, a baby hippo at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, donated over $290,000 (₹2.39 crore approximately) to the zoo for improvements to Moo Deng's enclosure and other upgrades. The donation also serves as a thank-you gesture to Thailand for hosting Ethereum community events. The zoo expressed gratitude on Facebook for Buterin's generosity.

Baby hippo Moo Deng: Social media sensation

Born on July 20, 2024, Moo Deng, meaning "bouncy pig" in Thai, quickly rose to fame as a social media sensation. The baby pygmy hippopotamus's antics have attracted millions of fans and significantly increased visitor numbers at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The zoo's director, Narongwit Chodchoi, had issued a plea for visitors to treat Moo Deng with respect. Buterin was inspired by the zoo's commitment to animal welfare during his visit last month.

From moonwalking to memes: Moo Deng wins millions of hearts

Moo Deng has captured the hearts of millions on social media, inspiring countless memes with her irresistibly cute and clumsy antics. Among her most charming moments are gumming her handler with her toothless maw, unsuccessfully attempting to play with her stoic mother, and even mimicking a makeshift moonwalk reminiscent of Michael Jackson. This endearing chubby sensation has significantly boosted zoo attendance, with visitor numbers soaring from 98,046 in August to an impressive 159,743 in September.

Moo Deng's popularity highlights pygmy hippo endangerment

Pygmy hippos, also known as dwarf hippos, belong to West Africa and are tagged "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Experts estimate that fewer than 3,000 remain in the wild. Moo Deng's miniature frame and podgy proportions have not only made her a viral sensation but also brought attention to the plight of her species.

From Moo Deng to Ava: Thailand zoo's latest sensation

Nearly two months after pygmy hippo Moo Deng became a viral sensation, Ava, a three-year-old golden tiger, has captured hearts at Thailand's Chiang Mai Night Safari. Born on February 16, 2021, alongside her sister Luna, Ava made her public debut just three weeks later. Her parents, rare Bengal tiger variants, were brought to the zoo in 2015 from the Czech Republic and South Africa. Stunning photos of Ava shared on Facebook have thrilled animal lovers around the globe.