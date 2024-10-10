Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Moroccan roasted vegetable tagine at home with a medley of veggies like carrots, sweet potato, bell pepper, zucchini, and chickpeas, all spiced up with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and paprika.

Moroccan roasted vegetable tagine tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 10:48 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story The Moroccan roasted vegetable tagine is a vibrant dish that celebrates North African cuisine. Traditionally cooked in a clay pot, this version simplifies the process for home cooks without sacrificing flavor. It showcases Morocco's rich culinary culture with a comforting, vegetarian, and eggless meal. Let's start cooking to bring the essence of Moroccan spices to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You'll need two carrots, one sweet potato, one red bell pepper, one zucchini, one onion, three cloves of minced garlic, 400 grams chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 400 grams diced tomatoes, two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon ground coriander, half a teaspoon ground cinnamon, half a teaspoon paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro and lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Peel and chop carrots and sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Cut red bell peppers and zucchinis to similar sizes. Place them on a parchment-lined baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Roast for about 25 minutes or until tender.

Step 2

Spice up your dish

While vegetables roast, warm olive oil in a pan on medium heat. Add minced garlic and onion, sauteing until they soften. Then, blend in cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. Stir the spices for two minutes, ensuring they become fragrant but not burnt. This process builds the tagine's aromatic base efficiently.

Step 3

Combine ingredients

Once your roasted vegetables are ready, take them out of the oven. Add these to the pan with the spiced onion mixture, along with drained chickpeas and diced tomatoes, including their juice. Thoroughly mix so that the vegetables and chickpeas absorb the flavors. Cover the pan, reduce heat, and let it simmer gently for about 15 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly.

Step 4

Serve your tagine

Your Moroccan roasted vegetable tagine is ready to be served hot. Garnish each serving with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lemon wedge if desired. Serve it alongside couscous or warm flatbread to soak up the flavorful sauce. Enjoy the vibrant taste of Morocco at home. This tagine, with its rich spices and hearty vegetables, satisfies both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.