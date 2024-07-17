In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Moroccan tagine with apricots by sautéing onions, garlic, and spices, then adding carrots, sweet potato, chickpeas, tomatoes, apricots, and vegetable stock.

This aromatic dish, best enjoyed with couscous or bread, offers a delightful culinary journey to North Africa.

Moroccan tagine with apricots: A step-by-step recipe

What's the story The Moroccan tagine, a traditional North African dish, is named after the earthenware pot it's cooked in. Known for its rich, aromatic flavors that blend sweet and savory, this vegetarian and eggless version with apricots honors its cultural origins. A staple in Morocco for centuries, it's celebrated for its unique spices and slow-cooking technique. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this Moroccan tagine with apricots, gather one large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), two carrots (sliced), one sweet potato (cubed), a 400g can of chickpeas (drained), a 400g can of diced tomatoes, 100g dried apricots (chopped), 600ml vegetable stock, two teaspoons cumin, one teaspoon cinnamon, one teaspoon ginger, half a teaspoon turmeric, salt, pepper, and fresh coriander for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and finely chop the onion to ensure even cooking. Mince the garlic cloves, contributing to the dish's aroma. Slice the carrots into thin rounds and cube the sweet potato into bite-size pieces. This preparation ensures all ingredients cook uniformly and absorb flavors deeply during slow cooking, crucial for achieving the dish's full taste profile.

Step 2

Spicing it up

In a large tagine or heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, add a tablespoon of olive oil followed by the chopped onions and minced garlic. Saute until they become soft and translucent. Then stir in all your spices: ground cumin, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric along with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about two minutes until fragrant.

Step 3

Adding main ingredients

Add sliced carrots, sweet potato cubes, chickpeas, diced tomatoes, dried apricots, and vegetable stock to the spiced onion mixture. Stir well to ensure everything is combined. The apricots provide a subtle sweetness, balancing the savory elements. Bring to a boil then lower the heat. Cover and simmer slowly. This process is crucial for the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

After an hour of simmering, check if the vegetables are tender. Once ready, adjust the seasoning, serve hot, and garnish with fresh cilantro for extra flavor and color. It's traditionally paired with couscous or bread to enjoy the sauce. This vegetarian Moroccan tagine with apricots is more than a meal; it's an aromatic journey to North Africa, carefully layering tastes for a unique experience.