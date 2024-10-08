Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Moroccan vegetable tagine at home with this simple guide.

Start by prepping your veggies and sautéing onions and spices.

Add the veggies, chickpeas, tomatoes, and stock, then let it simmer until tender.

Finish with a garnish of cilantro and a squeeze of lemon.

Enjoy this flavorful dish with couscous or warm bread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Moroccan vegetable tagine: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 10:07 am Oct 08, 202410:07 am

What's the story The Moroccan vegetable tagine is a vibrant, flavorful dish, deeply rooted in North African cuisine. Traditionally slow-cooked in a clay pot known as a tagine, it combines a variety of vegetables and spices, capturing the essence of Moroccan flavors. This dish is vegetarian, eggless, and nourishing, offering more than just sustenance; it's an experience steeped in rich history and cultural relevance. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You'll need two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, and one teaspoon each of ground cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and paprika. Include 300 grams sweet potatoes, 200 grams carrots, a 400-gram can of chickpeas, and a similar can of diced tomatoes with juice. Use 500 ml vegetable stock or water. Garnish with cilantro leaves and lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables, as they are the stars of this dish. Peel and cube the sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Slice the carrots uniformly to ensure even cooking. Rinse the chickpeas under cold water if you're using canned ones to remove any excess sodium. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture in your tagine.

Step 2

Saute onions and spices

In a large pot or a traditional tagine, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onions and minced garlic, sauteing until they become soft and translucent, which should take about five minutes. Next, stir in the spices - cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and paprika - allowing them to cook for another minute until they emit a fragrant aroma.

Step 3

Add vegetables to cook

Add the prepared sweet potatoes and carrots to your sauteed onion mixture, ensuring they're well coated with spices. Include the drained chickpeas, diced tomatoes with their juice, and vegetable stock or water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat. Partially cover the pot, allowing steam to escape. Cook for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Once the vegetables are tender, your Moroccan vegetable tagine is ready. Garnish with cilantro leaves for extra flavor. Squeeze a lemon wedge over each serving for a tangy kick. Best enjoyed hot, serve it alongside couscous or warm bread to soak up the sauce. Enjoy this wholesome meal that celebrates the flavors of Morocco at home.