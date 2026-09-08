Misal pav: The spicy Mumbai favorite you need to try
What's the story
Misal pav is a popular breakfast option in Mumbai, famous for its spicy flavors and hearty portions. The dish consists of a spicy curry of sprouted lentils, served with pav (bread rolls). It is usually garnished with onions, lemon wedges, and farsan (crispy snacks). The combination of spices makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors. It is available at various street stalls and eateries across the city.
#1
Origins and cultural significance
Misal pav has its roots in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, where it was first made with local spices and ingredients.
Over the years, it has evolved into a Mumbai favorite, thanks to the city's diverse culinary influences.
The dish is not only a breakfast staple but also an integral part of Mumbai's street food culture. It reflects the city's love for spicy food, quick meals, and vibrant flavors.
#2
Variations across Mumbai
While the basic misal pav remains the same, different places in Mumbai have their own variations.
Some places serve it with extra spicy curry for the spice lovers, while others may tone it down for the milder palate.
Each variation has its own unique taste, making it a versatile dish that can be customized to suit different preferences.
#3
Best places to try misal pav
For those keen on tasting authentic misal pav, Mumbai has plenty of options, from street stalls to sit-down restaurants.
Popular spots include Anand Stall near Vile Parle Station and Aaram Vada Pav near CST Station.
These places are known for their authentic flavors and generous portions, making them a hit among locals and tourists alike.
#4
Tips for enjoying misal pav
To enjoy misal pav to the fullest, pair it with a side of farsan or sev for an added crunch.
Squeeze fresh lemon juice on top to balance the spice levels with tanginess.
Mixing the curry with pav before eating can also enhance the flavors by allowing the bread to soak up some of the gravy's richness.