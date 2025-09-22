Roasted broad beans: A crunchy snack you'll love

Roasted broad beans are the newest fad to take over the world of crunchy snacks. These legumes are crunchy and nutritious, making them the ideal option for health-conscious snackers. Roasted broad beans can be an excellent addition to your diet due to their high protein and fiber content. They come in different flavors, making versatility and taste possible without any health compromise.

#1 Nutritional benefits of broad beans Broad beans are loaded with protein, which is necessary for repairing and building muscles. They are also packed with dietary fiber which supports digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Broad beans also make for a good source of vitamins (like folate) and minerals (like iron and magnesium). These nutrients ensure your well-being by supporting energy metabolism, immune system, and bone health.

#2 Versatile flavor options Roasted broad beans are available in a host of flavors to match everyone's taste buds. Be it classic sea salt, fiery chili, or zesty vinegar, they've got you covered. This way, you can munch on them as a snack on their own or add them to salads or trail mixes for a bit of crunch and flavor.

#3 Cost-effective snacking choice Compared to other snack options in the market, roasted broad beans are a good value for money deal. A normal pack costs about ₹100 or $1.50, depending on the brand and quantity bought. Their affordability makes them easy to get for many looking for nutritious snacks without burning a hole in their pockets.