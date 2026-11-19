Mung beans v/s pigeon peas: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Mung beans and pigeon peas are two legumes commonly consumed for their nutritional benefits. Although both are rich in protein and fiber, they have their own unique nutritional profiles that make them suitable for different dietary requirements. Knowing the differences between mung beans and pigeon peas can help you make better dietary choices. Here's a look at their nutrition, health benefits, and culinary uses.
#1
Protein content comparison
Mung beans are known for their high protein content, with roughly seven grams of protein per 100 grams.
Pigeon peas also provide a good amount of protein, with around six grams per 100 grams.
Both legumes make excellent plant-based protein sources for vegetarians and vegans.
The slight difference in protein content does not affect their ability to serve as primary protein sources in a balanced diet.
#2
Fiber richness in legumes
Fiber is an essential nutrient for digestive health, and both mung beans and pigeon peas are rich in it.
Mung beans provide around eight grams of fiber per 100 grams, while pigeon peas offer about six grams per 100 grams.
The high fiber content helps with digestion by promoting regular bowel movements, and preventing constipation.
Including these legumes in your diet can help you meet your daily fiber requirements.
#3
Vitamin and mineral content
Mung beans are rich in vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin K, as well as minerals like magnesium and potassium.
Pigeon peas are also rich in essential nutrients, including folate and iron.
These vitamins and minerals are important for keeping your body healthy, as they contribute to various bodily functions, such as energy production and immune system support.
Tip 1
Culinary uses of mung beans
Mung beans are extremely versatile in the kitchen. They can be used whole or split in soups, salads, and stir-fries.
In some cultures, they are even sprouted to make a crunchy addition to salads or sandwiches.
Their mild flavor makes them blend well with spices and herbs, making them an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes.
Tip 2
Culinary uses of pigeon peas
Pigeon peas are commonly used in curries or stews, owing to their slightly nutty flavor that goes well with aromatic spices.
In Caribbean cuisine, they are often cooked with rice to make a traditional dish called rice and peas.
This legume's texture holds well during cooking, making it ideal for slow-cooked meals, where flavors meld over time.