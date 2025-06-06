5 must-try Chilean snacks
Chilean snacks promise a delicious surprise for your taste buds with their unique flavors.
From sweet treats to savory bites, these snacks are reflective of Chile's rich culinary heritage.
Be it as you explore the bustling streets of Santiago or enjoy a quiet moment at home, these snacks are your delicious window into Chilean culture.
Here are some must-try ones that reflect this South American country's diverse tastes and textures.
Savory snack
Sopaipillas: A savory delight
Sopaipillas are another popular street food in Chile, usually eaten as a quick snack or appetizer.
Prepared from pumpkin dough, they are deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.
Usually served with pebre, a spicy salsa made from tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, sopaipillas make for a delightful treat.
They can even be enjoyed with sugar for those with a sweet tooth.
Street food favorite
Completo: A unique twist on hot dogs
The completo is Chile's take on the classic hot dog but with so much toppings that it feels like a different dish altogether.
Avocado, mayonnaise, sauerkraut, and tomatoes are all piled high atop the sausage in a soft bun.
This hearty snack is not just filling but also an interesting mix of textures and flavors that make it different from conventional hot dogs.
Sweet treat
Mote con huesillo: A refreshing beverage-snack combo
Mote con huesillo is the ultimate drink-cum-snack deal. It includes dried peaches (soaked in sugar syrup) and cooked wheat kernels called mote.
Served cold in tall glasses during summer months across Chilean cities such as Valparaiso or Concepcion, this drink-snack duo packs sweetness with a hint of tartness, making it just what you need on a hot day.
Dessert option
Chilenitos: Sweet pastry bites
Chilenitos are petite pastries stuffed with dulce de leche or caramelized milk spread. They are sandwiched between two shortbread-like cookie layers.
These cookies are known as alfajores in other parts of Latin America.
These bite-sized desserts have become favorites among locals. For their rich sweetness blended with a light texture.
They make them perfect companions with coffee breaks throughout the day. At work meetings, social get-togethers, etc.