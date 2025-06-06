What's the story

Chilean snacks promise a delicious surprise for your taste buds with their unique flavors.

From sweet treats to savory bites, these snacks are reflective of Chile's rich culinary heritage.

Be it as you explore the bustling streets of Santiago or enjoy a quiet moment at home, these snacks are your delicious window into Chilean culture.

Here are some must-try ones that reflect this South American country's diverse tastes and textures.