Must-try snacks in Greece

Greece 's food festivals are a riotous celebration of the country's rich culinary heritage. These events are a perfect opportunity to explore traditional Greek snacks that have been relished for generations. From savory pastries to sweet delights, these snacks offer you a taste of Greece's diverse flavors and ingredients. Whether you're wandering through bustling markets or attending local festivals, these must-try snacks will surely make your experience of Greek culture and cuisine richer.

Spinach pie Spanakopita: A savory delight Spanakopita is a popular Greek snack prepared with layers of flaky phyllo pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. Often flavored with herbs such as dill and parsley, this savory pie has a fresh flavor. It is usually found at food festivals across Greece, where vendors serve it hot from the oven. The combination of crispy pastry and creamy filling makes spanakopita irresistible for festival-goers.

Honey puffs Loukoumades: Sweet honey puffs Loukoumades are small puffs resembling doughnuts, which are deep-fried until golden brown and drizzled with honey syrup. Sprinkled with cinnamon or sesame seeds, these sweet puffs are a favorite at the Greek food festivals. Their light texture and sweet flavor make them perfect to enjoy as you stroll through the festival grounds, sampling other local delicacies along the way.

Sesame bread ring Koulouri: The classic street snack Koulouri is a simple, yet delicious snack that consists of a circular bread ring coated in sesame seeds. Commonly sold by street vendors across Greece, koulouri is often enjoyed during festivals where crowds gather in the thousands. Slightly chewy and mild in flavor, koulouri makes an ideal snack to enjoy on its own or paired with cheese or olives.