Flying to Sweden? You must try authentic Swedish buns

Swedish cinnamon buns, or kanelbullar, are one of the most popular treats consumed during fika, the traditional Swedish coffee break. They are soft, aromatic rolls filled with a mix of cinnamon and sugar. They make for a delicious coffee or tea snack. So whether you're in the mood to try something new or just indulge in a classic favorite, these buns will not disappoint at any snack time.

Dough basics The art of dough preparation The secret to a great cinnamon bun lies in its dough. Usually made with flour, milk, butter, sugar, and yeast, the dough must be kneaded until smooth and elastic. Letting it rise properly is important to get the desired fluffiness. A well-prepared dough makes sure your buns have the right texture and taste.

Filling essentials Perfecting the cinnamon filling The signature flavor of Swedish cinnamon buns is attributed to their filling, which is made of butter, sugar, and ground cinnamon. This mixture is evenly spread over the dough before it's shaped into spirals. However, make sure you maintain an even distribution of the filling, as it enhances the taste and appearance of the buns. This way, you can ensure each bun is rich and beautiful.

Shaping tips Shaping techniques for ideal buns Shaping is also key to how these buns turn out after being baked. You can either slice the rolled-up dough into individual pieces or twist them into knots before placing them on the baking trays. Correct shaping ensures even baking and a pleasant look once they come out of the oven.

Baking process Baking to golden perfection Though baking time varies depending on the oven type, it usually takes around 10-15 minutes at moderate temperatures until golden brown on top. Ensure it remains soft inside without being undercooked or dry. Monitor closely during this stage as overbaking can lead to dryness instead of the desired softness within each bite.