Visiting Switzerland? Try these authentic snacks

Switzerland is known for its gorgeous landscapes and rich cultural heritage, but its culinary offerings are just as stunning. While Swiss chocolate and cheese is known across the globe, we bet you didn't know about the other not-so-popular snacks that deserve the same attention. Here are some unique treats that give you a taste of Switzerland's diverse regions and traditions.

Snack 1 Bundner Nusstorte: A sweet delight Bundner Nusstorte is a traditional pastry of the canton of Graubunden. This sweet treat comes in the form of a shortcrust pastry filled with caramelized walnuts. The buttery crust with nutty filling is a favorite among locals. It is commonly served with coffee or tea as an afternoon snack or dessert.

Snack 2 Zopf bread: A braided treat Zopf bread is another classic Swiss bread that has its own distinct braided shape. Made from white flour, milk, butter, and yeast, this soft bread features a slightly sweet flavor. Traditionally eaten on Sundays for breakfast or brunch with butter and jam, its light texture also makes it perfect for sandwiches.

Snack 3 Lackerli: Basel's spiced biscuit Lackerli is a spiced biscuit from Basel. Prepared with honey, almonds, candied peel, and a kind of cherry juice, these biscuits are chewy and delicious. Though, they are usually savored during the festive season but can be found throughout the year in several bakeries across Switzerland.