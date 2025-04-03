What's the story

Senegalese cuisine is a riot of flavors and textures. It offers a delightful range of vegetarian snacks that will make any flavor aficionado fall in love with them.

Not just are these snacks delicious, but they also exhibit Senegal's rich cultural heritage.

From savory fritters to sweet treats, these vegetarian Senegalese snacks give you a taste of the country's culinary diversity.

Here are 5 must-try ones.