Delicious breakfast options to try in Nagpur

Nagpur , a city in central India, is famous for its vibrant street food scene. While poha is a popular breakfast choice, the city has a lot more to offer for early risers. From savory snacks to refreshing drinks, Nagpur's streets are lined with delicious options that cater to different tastes and preferences. Exploring these alternatives can give you a taste of the city's diverse culinary landscape.

#1 Sabudana khichdi: A starchy delight Sabudana khichdi is another popular breakfast choice in Nagpur. Prepared with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, the dish is light yet filling. It is usually served with a side of yogurt or chutney to enhance the flavors. Sabudana khichdi is particularly popular during fasting days, but can be enjoyed by anyone looking for a hearty start to the day.

#2 Misal pav: Spicy morning kick For those who like their mornings spicy, misal pav is an excellent option. This dish consists of spicy lentil curry served with bread rolls (pav). Topped with onions, farsan (crispy snack mix), and lemon juice, misal pav packs a punch of flavors that wake up your senses. It's perfect for people who love bold flavors in their breakfast.

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#3 Poha variations: Beyond traditional While traditional poha is a staple breakfast in Nagpur, there are many variations available across the city. Some vendors add sev (crispy noodles), and others include fresh fruits like pomegranate or apples for an added texture and taste. These variations allow you to try different flavors while enjoying a beloved local dish.

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