What's the story

Ever wondered why India tops every traveler's bucket list?

From snow-capped peaks to sun-kissed beaches, spicy street food to soulful heritage trails — this country offers it all!

Every year, January 25 marks National Tourism Day, a celebration of this dynamic sector that fuels adventures, builds economies, and unites cultures.

With India ranking 54th in the 2021 Travel and Tourism Development Index, it's time to explore how this diverse nation keeps charming the world, one incredible destination at a time.