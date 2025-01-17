National Tourism Day 2025: India travel guide for newcomers
What's the story
Ever wondered why India tops every traveler's bucket list?
From snow-capped peaks to sun-kissed beaches, spicy street food to soulful heritage trails — this country offers it all!
Every year, January 25 marks National Tourism Day, a celebration of this dynamic sector that fuels adventures, builds economies, and unites cultures.
With India ranking 54th in the 2021 Travel and Tourism Development Index, it's time to explore how this diverse nation keeps charming the world, one incredible destination at a time.
Visitor statistics
India's tourism in numbers: Domestic and international visitors
Despite pandemic restrictions, India witnessed a massive influx of tourists in 2021.
The country recorded nearly 677.63 million domestic tourist visits that year.
Apart from local tourism, nearly 1.05 million foreign tourists also visited the diverse landscapes and cultures of India during the same period.
These numbers highlight the resilience and appeal of India's tourism sector in the face of global challenges.
Travel advice
Essential travel tips for 1st-time visitors to India
First-time visitors to India might get a cultural shock, given the country's diverse cultures and deep-rooted traditions.
Be flexible and open, accepting India's cultural specifics without comparison.
Exploring beyond urban areas by visiting Indian villages can give you a different cultural perspective.
Dressing modestly, especially when visiting temples or holy places, can help you avoid unwanted attention.
Travel preparations
Planning your visit: Weather and health precautions in India
India's climate is quite diverse. It gets extremely hot in May and June, and then the monsoon season kicks in from July to August.
Northern India stays cold from December to February. Tourists are advised to plan their trips accordingly.
Carrying essential medicines is advised as stomach infections are common among travelers.
A local SIM card can help you travel easily with Google Maps and restaurant reviews.
Travel experience
Ensuring a memorable visit: India's offerings and travel safety
India has so much to offer in terms of stunning sights, delicious food, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, that every kind of traveler will find something to love about it.
Visitors should keep their travel documents safe and secure. Having travel insurance is also recommended for hassle-free travel.
These tips would make your experience better and you'll leave with happy memories of your India visit.