Transform your home decor with natural stone finishes

Natural stone finishes are a classic option for adding elegance to any space. They provide a unique combination of durability and beauty, making them a sought-after choice for both residential and commercial spaces. From polished to honed, each finish offers unique features that can enhance the appearance of both interiors and exteriors. Knowing these options can assist in choosing the ideal finish to add classic elegance to your space.

Glossy surface Polished finish: A glossy appeal We all love a polished finish for its high-gloss surface that reflects light beautifully and adds brightness to the room. This type of finish is achieved by grinding the stone surface with fine abrasives until it becomes smooth and shiny. It's ideal for places where you want to create an impression of luxury, like living rooms or entryways. But it may need regular maintenance to keep its shine intact.

Matte surface Honed finish: Subtle sophistication The honed finish provides a matte look that has understated elegance written all over it. Unlike polished finishes, honed surfaces are not reflective. This makes them apt for high-traffic zones such as kitchens or bathrooms where slip resistance is necessary. This finish gives a soft texture while ensuring the natural beauty of the stone shines through without being too shiny.

Textured surface Tumbled finish: Rustic charm If you're looking for rustic charm, tumbled finishes are your best bet with their textured surfaces that look weathered and aged. The tumbling process involves stones being tumbled in a drum with sand or grit until they acquire rounded edges and an antique look. Due to their non-slip properties and natural appearance, tumbled stones work excellently for cozy outdoor patios or garden paths.

Rough surface Flamed finish: Rugged durability A flamed finish entails subjecting stone surfaces to extreme heat, then cooling them down quickly. This ensures a rough texture which adds to the slip resistance. The process reveals the bright colors hidden in the stone. It also gives a rugged durability perfect for outdoor use. Such use ranges from driveways to pool decks where safety underfoot is paramount in wet conditions.