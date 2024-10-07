Summarize Simplifying... In short Merriam-Webster has added 200 new words to its online dictionary, reflecting the ever-changing nature of language.

The update includes political terms like "MAGA" and "far left," as well as trendy phrases from social media such as "For You page" (FYP) and "shadow ban."

Other additions include "nepo baby," indicating success through family ties, "street corn," a popular food item, and "cash grab," referring to unethical profit-making.

By Simran Jeet 03:10 pm Oct 07, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Merriam-Webster's online dictionary has added 200 new words to its lexicon, reflecting the evolving nature of language. According to Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster, their lexicographers meticulously monitor a wide range of sources, including social media, literature, and academic publications, to determine which words and definitions to add. The newly added terms cover a diverse range of fields, including science, nature, technology, and pop culture, showcasing the richness and dynamism of contemporary vocabulary.

Diverse inclusions

New additions span science, nature, and social media

Among the new entries is "spotted lanternfly," a word from the world of science and nature. The word refers to an invasive insect species, Lycorma delicatula, native to Asia, especially China, that has been introduced to the United States. Another addition is the phrase "touch grass," which is defined as participating in real-world activities as opposed to online experiences.

Linguistic change

Language evolution reflected in dictionary updates

Merriam-Webster President Gregory Barlow emphasized the fluidity of language by stating that the one constant of a vibrant, living language is change. He further noted that the dictionary serves as a comprehensive record of those changes Today's lexicon, especially shaped by social media trends and digital communication, is drastically different from those of yesteryears, reflecting the rapid evolution of culture.

Political lexicon

Political phrases among new additions to Merriam-Webster

The updated dictionary also includes political phrases that have become commonplace in everyday conversation. The term "MAGA," popularized by former President Trump, is defined as a political movement advocating for strict immigration limits and a return to pre-globalization policies. Another addition is the term "far left," which Merriam-Webster defines as the group of people with the most liberal political views.

Trending words

New additions to the lexicon: Trends and terms

Other words added include "For You page" (FYP), which refers to a social media feed delivering personalized content based on user interests. Another terms are "nepo baby," denoting someone who achieves success through family connections, and "street corn," which describes grilled corn on the cob with a creamy spread. Additionally, "ultra-processed" describes products made with highly processed ingredients, while "cash grab" refers to unethical profit-seeking, and "shadow ban" hides users or their content from others.