Global news avoidance on the rise, study reveals
A recent study by Oxford University's Reuters Institute reveals a growing trend of news avoidance worldwide, with 39% of people actively avoiding news, up from 29% in 2017. The report suggests that ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East may have contributed to this trend. The survey involved nearly 95,000 adults across 47 countries and was conducted during a period of widespread elections globally.
Declining global interest in news, report highlights
The Digital News Report indicates a significant drop in global interest in news from 63% in 2017 to 46%. In the UK, interest has nearly halved since 2015. Nic Newman, the report's lead author, stated that people are turning away from news for mental health reasons or to focus on their lives. He also noted that some people feel powerless and increasingly overwhelmed, while others are confused by the sheer volume of news, and some are fatigued by politics.
Trust in news remains steady despite declining interest
According to the report, women and younger individuals were more likely to feel exhausted by the volume of news available. Despite the declining interest, trust in news remains steady at 40%, slightly down from the pandemic peak. In the UK, trust in news has seen a minor increase this year to 36%, but it's still significantly lower than pre-Brexit referendum levels. The BBC emerged as the most trusted news brand in the UK, followed by Channel 4 and ITV.
Shifting news consumption trends
The report shows a decline in audiences for traditional news outlets like TV and print, as younger people increasingly turn to online platforms and social media for news. In the UK, 73% access news online, compared to 50% via TV and 14% through print. Facebook remains the top social news platform, though in decline. YouTube, WhatsApp, and TikTok are also key, with TikTok now surpassing X (formerly Twitter) among users, especially 18-24 year-olds, where 23% use it for news.
The rise of video in online news consumption
The increasing importance of video as a source of online news, particularly among younger demographics, is highlighted in recent findings. Mr. Newman noted that consumers are gravitating towards video due to its ease of use and the broad variety of relevant and engaging content it offers. However, many traditional newsrooms, which have a long history of text-based reporting, are finding it challenging to transition to this format.
Podcasting and AI in journalism
The report also points out that while news podcasting shows potential, it remains a niche activity, mainly attracting a well-educated audience. On the other hand, there is notable public skepticism regarding the use of artificial intelligence in journalism, especially for serious news reporting like politics or war. Nevertheless, the report suggests that people are more comfortable with AI being used for tasks such as transcription and translation, viewing it as a tool to assist rather than replace journalists.