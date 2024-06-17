In brief Simplifying... In brief Kakslauttanen, Finland offers a mesmerizing view of the northern lights from glass igloos, providing a unique blend of comfort and natural spectacle.

The Arctic wilderness beckons with hiking trails for all levels and traditional reindeer or husky safaris.

Experience the northern lights in Kakslauttanen, Finland

By Anujj Trehaan 12:04 pm Jun 17, 202412:04 pm

What's the story In Kakslauttanen, Finland, travelers can enjoy a unique travel experience with its distinctive glass igloos. These igloos offer a cozy yet luxurious setting to witness the awe-inspiring northern lights. Situated well above the Arctic Circle, this destination perfectly marries comfort with adventure, making it ideal for those who wish to immerse themselves in nature without sacrificing the modern conveniences they are accustomed to.

Northern lights

Marvel at the Aurora Borealis

The primary attraction in Kakslauttanen is undoubtedly the northern lights. Visible from late August to April, these celestial dances paint the sky in vibrant colors. Staying in a glass igloo allows you uninterrupted views of this natural phenomenon from the warmth and comfort of your bed. It's an unforgettable experience that combines relaxation with awe-inspiring natural beauty.

Hiking trails

Explore Arctic wilderness on foot

Kakslauttanen is surrounded by numerous trails, making it a haven for hiking enthusiasts. These paths provide a peaceful means to explore the Arctic wilderness, showcasing the stunning landscapes and wildlife of Finland. Whether you're in search of a leisurely stroll or a more demanding trek, there's an option for every level of adventurer. Just remember to dress warmly and bring along water.

Animal safaris

Reindeer and Husky Safaris

For an authentic Lapland experience, embark on a reindeer or husky safari. These guided tours take you through snowy forests and across frozen lakes, offering a glimpse into traditional modes of transportation in the region. It's not just about getting from one place to another; it's about connecting with nature and experiencing life at a slower pace.

Santa Claus Village

Visit Santa Claus Village

No trip to Kakslauttanen would be complete without visiting Santa Claus Village. Located just a short drive away, this magical place offers fun for all ages with its own post office, workshops, and the opportunity to meet Santa himself any day of the year. It's a joyful addition to your itinerary that brings childhood dreams vividly to life, ensuring memories that last a lifetime.