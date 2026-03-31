What is Nordic walking?

Nordic walking is a unique exercise that uses specially designed poles to work out the whole body. Originating from Finland as a summer training for cross-country skiers, the activity has gained popularity as an effective way to boost stamina and fitness. By adding upper body movement to walking, Nordic walking improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and increases endurance. Here are five ways Nordic walking can boost your stamina.

#1 Engage multiple muscle groups Unlike regular walking, Nordic walking engages multiple muscle groups at once. The use of poles activates the arms, shoulders, chest, and back muscles, while also working the legs. This full-body workout increases energy expenditure and improves muscle tone. As more muscles are engaged during exercise, it helps build overall strength and endurance over time.

#2 Enhance cardiovascular health Nordic walking is an excellent cardiovascular workout that elevates heart rate and improves circulation. The rhythmic movement of arms and legs increases oxygen intake, which is crucial for stamina enhancement. Regular practice can lead to improved heart health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing aerobic capacity.

Advertisement

#3 Improve balance and coordination The use of poles in Nordic walking also improves balance and coordination. As you move with the poles, your body learns to stabilize itself better during dynamic movements. This improved balance not only helps prevent falls but also contributes to better overall physical performance in daily activities or other sports.

Advertisement

#4 Increase calorie burn efficiently One of the major advantages of Nordic walking is that it burns more calories than regular walking without increasing speed or distance significantly. The inclusion of pole usage increases calorie expenditure by up to 46% compared to regular walking at the same pace. This makes it an efficient choice for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight while improving stamina.