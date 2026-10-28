Add these stunning fjords to your Norway itinerary
What's the story
Norway's fjords are famous for their stunning beauty and unique geological features. These deep, narrow inlets were created by glacial activity and are now some of the most visited natural wonders in the world. From towering cliffs to cascading waterfalls, each fjord has its own charm. Here are five of Norway's most breathtaking fjords, each offering a unique glimpse into the country's natural heritage.
#1
Geirangerfjord: A UNESCO World Heritage Site
Geirangerfjord is one of Norway's most famous fjords, thanks to its dramatic scenery and status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The fjord is surrounded by steep mountains, lush vegetation, and waterfalls like "Seven Sisters" cascading down its cliffs.
Visitors can take boat tours to explore its depths or hike trails for panoramic views of this iconic landscape.
#2
Naeroyfjord: A narrow passageway
Naeroyfjord is one of the narrowest fjords in Europe, making it all the more enchanting.
The UNESCO-listed fjord is just 250 meters wide at its narrowest point, but surrounded by towering peaks and serene waters.
It is a popular spot for kayaking and boat trips, allowing visitors to soak in the peaceful surroundings and spot wildlife like eagles and seals.
#3
Sognefjord: Norway's longest fjord
Sognefjord is Norway's longest and deepest fjord, stretching over 200 kilometers inland from Bergen.
Dubbed as the "King of the Fjords," it offers a variety of landscapes, from steep mountainsides to tranquil villages.
The fjord can be explored by ferry or cruise ship, giving travelers a chance to visit attractions such as Flam Railway or Jostedalsbreen National Park.
#4
Lysefjord: Home to Preikestolen
Lysefjord is famous for its dramatic cliffs and the iconic Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), which towers over 604 meters above sea level.
This 42-kilometer-long fjord provides stunning views from both land and water, with hiking trails offering breathtaking vistas of surrounding peaks.
Boat tours let you get up close with natural formations like Kjeragbolten—a boulder wedged between two cliffs.
#5
Hardangerfjord: The orchard fjord
Known as the "orchard fjord," Hardangerfjord is famous for its fruit farms that bloom in springtime with apple blossoms or cherry blossoms.
This 179-kilometer-long fjord is dotted with waterfalls, such as Voringfossen, which plunges 182 meters into the canyon below, making it an ideal place for nature lovers looking to explore Norway's agricultural heartland amidst stunning scenery.