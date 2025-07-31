Where to go for hiking in Norway: 5 scenic trails

The Norwegian fjords are famous for their stunning landscapes and serene beauty. While several tourists head to popular spots, some lesser-known hiking routes offer equally breathtaking views sans the crowd. These secret paths let you explore the natural wonders of Norway in a more intimate setting. Here are some of these hidden trails, and what makes each one of them unique and worth exploring.

Aurlandsfjord Path Hidden trail in Aurlandsfjord Aurlandsfjord is home to this lesser-known trail, which provides panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and water. The path is moderately challenging, which is why it's suitable for hikers with some experience. Along the way, trekkers can enjoy lush greenery, and occasional glimpses of local wildlife. The trail is best visited during late spring or early autumn, when the weather is mild, ensuring a comfortable hiking experience.

Geirangerfjordห Trek Scenic route in Geirangerfjord Geirangerfjord also has a scenic trek that most opt to skip. This trek offers beautiful views of gushing waterfalls and steep cliffs to trekkers. The path passes through dense forests, before revealing a broad view of the fjord below. It's best to start early morning to avoid any possible afternoon fog that may hinder visibility.

Hardangerfjord Walkway Quiet path in Hardangerfjord Hardangerfjord also offers a quiet walkway ideal for those who want to be left alone to soak in nature's beauty. The route winds through orchards, and pastures giving you a taste of the traditional Norwegian farm life, along with spectacular fjord views. The path is fairly easy, so it is great for families or less experienced hikers looking for a casual walk rather than a strenuous hike.

Sognefjord Passage Remote trail in Sognefjord Sognefjord has a remote trail perfect for those adventurers who want to venture into the tranquil embrace of nature. This passage carries trekkers through rugged terrains with dramatic landscapes at every turn. Considering its remoteness, it's advised to be well-prepared with supplies and maps before you begin this journey, as facilities along the way are limited.