Calling all adventure lovers: Try canyon swinging now 

For adventure junkies wanting to take their thirst for adventure up a notch, canyon swinging is an exhilarating experience. The activity involves jumping off a platform and swinging through a canyon, giving you a mind-blowing adrenaline rush. Unlike bungee jumping, here you get more freedom to move and longer swings. It's catching on among thrill-seekers wanting heart-pounding excitement in beautiful surroundings.

Location selection Choosing the right location Selecting the right location is critical to ensure a memorable canyon swinging experience. Among the popular destinations are New Zealand, Switzerland, and South Africa, all offering unique landscapes and different levels of difficulty. Consider factors like accessibility, safety measures in place, and reputation of operators while choosing your destination. Going through online reviews could also give you an idea of what to expect from different locations.

Safety protocols Understanding safety measures Like any extreme sport, canyon swinging has its own risks. Safety should be your utmost priority. Make sure the operator adheres to strict safety protocols, such as regular checks of equipment and supervision of trained staff. Participants usually have to wear harnesses and helmets for safety. Listen carefully to all instructions from guides before you take the leap.

Preparation tips Preparing mentally and physically Mental preparation is the key to fully enjoy your canyon swing experience. Visualizing the jump beforehand can also help in reducing anxiety on the day itself. Physical fitness also plays a role; you should remain in good health to have enough stamina for any hiking or climbing involved in reaching the swing point.