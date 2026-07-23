Supercharge your oatmeal bowl with these ingredients

Adding fruits like bananas, berries, or apples can naturally sweeten your oatmeal while also adding fiber.

Bananas are especially high in potassium and provide around three grams of fiber per medium-sized fruit.

Berries, such as strawberries or blueberries, add antioxidants and another four grams of fiber per cup.

Apples with their skin on add about four grams per medium apple, making them an excellent choice.