Supercharge your oatmeal bowl with these ingredients
What's the story
Oatmeal bowls are the perfect way to start your day with a fiber boost. They are quick, easy, and can be customized to suit your taste. Adding fiber-rich ingredients to your oatmeal can help with digestion, keep you full, and give you steady energy. Here are some simple ways to amp up the fiber content of your breakfast with oatmeal bowls.
Tip 1
Add fruits for natural sweetness
Adding fruits like bananas, berries, or apples can naturally sweeten your oatmeal while also adding fiber.
Bananas are especially high in potassium and provide around three grams of fiber per medium-sized fruit.
Berries, such as strawberries or blueberries, add antioxidants and another four grams of fiber per cup.
Apples with their skin on add about four grams per medium apple, making them an excellent choice.
Tip 2
Incorporate nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds not only add a crunchy texture but also amp up the fiber content of your oatmeal bowl.
Almonds and chia seeds are great options, each adding around three grams of fiber per ounce.
Walnuts also make a great addition with their healthy fats, and about two grams of fiber per ounce.
Flaxseeds are another great source, offering about three grams per tablespoon.
Tip 3
Use whole grains for base
Choosing whole grain oats over instant or refined ones is a great way to increase the fiber content of your breakfast.
Steel-cut oats are less processed than rolled oats, which means they retain more nutrients, including fiber.
A half-cup serving of steel-cut oats has around four grams of dietary fiber, making it an excellent base for your oatmeal bowl.
Tip 4
Sweeten with natural sweeteners
Instead of refined sugars, opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, in moderation, to keep your oatmeal healthy while still being sweet.
One tablespoon of honey adds about 0.2 grams of fiber, while maple syrup has no fiber but gives a rich flavor without the refined sugar's empty calories.