Your 7-day itinerary to South Korea

With its spectacular natural beauty and wellness experiences, South Korea makes the perfect destination for a rejuvenating trip. This one-week itinerary will take you through some of the most serene landscapes and wellness experiences in the country. From calm mountains to relaxing hot springs, South Korea's natural wonders set the ideal tone for relaxation and self-care. Ready to unwind? Let's go!

Seoraksan Discover Seoraksan National Park Begin your journey at Seoraksan National Park, famous for its picturesque mountains and varied flora. Spend a day hiking on well-marked trails, suitable for all fitness levels. The park hosts a few peaks, such as Daecheongbong Peak, promising you stunning panoramic views. Don't forget to visit a beautiful temple located inside the park's boundaries. Don't forget to pack comfortable shoes and enough water.

Jeju beaches Relax at Jeju Island's beaches Head south to Jeju Island, known for its pristine beaches and volcanic landscapes. Spend a couple of days exploring places such as Hyeopjae Beach with its crystal clear waters and white sand, or Hamdeok Beach with its postcard-perfect scenery. Take long strolls along the shorelines, or treat yourself to water sports such as snorkeling or paddleboarding. The island also has many walking trails that highlight its unique geology.

Dogo Spa Rejuvenate in hot springs at Dogo Spa Resort Traveling northward, visit Asan City, where you can relax at Dogo Spa Resort, famous for its therapeutic hot springs filled with minerals that are good for skin health and relaxation purposes alike. Indulge in various spa treatments offered on-site such as massages, facials, body scrubs, etc., to ensure you are completely rejuvenated during your two-day stay here before heading to the next destination planned ahead.