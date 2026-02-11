Try these origami hair folds to make a statement

Origami-inspired hair folds are taking the world of hairstyling by storm, thanks to their unique and creative designs. These styles draw inspiration from the art of origami, focusing on precision and intricate patterns. With these styles, you can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look. Perfect for special occasions or everyday wear, origami hair folds offer versatility and innovation for those looking to try something new.

#1 The classic origami fold The classic origami fold is all about simplicity with a twist. This style involves folding sections of hair in a structured manner, creating clean lines and geometric shapes. It works well with medium to long hair, giving it volume and movement. The classic fold can be accessorized with clips or pins for added flair, making it suitable for both casual outings and formal events.

#2 Twisted origami braid The twisted origami braid combines the elements of braiding with the art of origami folding. This intricate style starts with twisting small sections of hair before braiding them together in an elegant pattern. The result is a textured look that adds depth and interest to your hairstyle. Ideal for those who love detailed work, the twisted braid is perfect for weddings or parties.

Advertisement

#3 Layered origami style The layered origami style is all about adding dimension to your hair with strategic folds. By layering different lengths of hair and folding them at angles, you can achieve a multi-dimensional effect that enhances natural movement. This style is perfect for those with thick or voluminous hair, as it helps manage bulk while adding style.

Advertisement

#4 Asymmetrical origami cut The asymmetrical origami cut is all about boldness and creativity. This daring style has one side longer than the other, with precise folds that highlight the asymmetry. It is perfect for the adventurous at heart, who want to make a statement with their hair. The cut is ideal for those who want to stand out in a crowd, reflecting their unique personality through their hairstyle.