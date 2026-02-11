If hiking captivates you, consider visiting Barcelona

Barcelona is not just a city of culture and architecture, it also has some of the most stunning hiking trails in its vicinity. These trails lead you through surreal landscapes, making for an unforgettable experience for nature lovers. From rocky terrains to lush forests, these hikes near Barcelona give you a chance to explore the region's diverse ecosystems. Here are some of the most surreal hiking trails around Barcelona.

#1 Montserrat's unique rock formations Montserrat is famous for its unique rock formations, which rise dramatically from the surrounding plains. The hiking trails here give you a chance to explore these geological wonders up close. The area is also rich in flora and fauna, making it a great spot for nature enthusiasts. One of the most popular trails is the Sant Jeroni trail, which takes you to the highest point of Montserrat at 1,236 meters.

#2 Collserola Natural Park's panoramic views Collserola Natural Park is a green oasis just outside Barcelona's city limits. It has over 80 kilometers of hiking trails winding through its vast expanse. The park's highest peak, Tibidabo, offers panoramic views of Barcelona and beyond on clear days. Hikers can enjoy diverse landscapes from dense forests to open fields, all within a stone's throw from the city center.

#3 Garraf Natural Park's rugged beauty Garraf Natural Park is known for its rugged beauty and Mediterranean landscapes. The park has several trails that wind through limestone cliffs and coastal paths with stunning views of the sea. One popular route is the Cami de Cavalls trail, which gives you a glimpse of the region's rich biodiversity. The park's unique terrain makes it a perfect spot for adventurous hikers looking for something different.

#4 Montseny Biosphere Reserve's diverse ecosystems Designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Montseny is home to a variety of ecosystems, from Mediterranean scrubland to beech forests. The reserve has numerous hiking trails suitable for all levels of fitness and experience. One of the most popular routes is the Turbina trail, which leads through lush greenery and offers breathtaking views from its vantage points.