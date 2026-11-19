Skip the crowds and unwind at these beautiful Indonesian beaches
What's the story
Indonesia is famous for its beautiful beaches, but some of them are too crowded for a peaceful vacation. If you want to escape the throngs of tourists and enjoy a more tranquil experience, there are several lesser-known alternatives that promise serenity and natural beauty. Here are five such Indonesian beach destinations where you can unwind without the crowd.
#1
Gili Meno: A quiet paradise
Gili Meno, a small island in the Lombok Strait, is perfect for those looking for peace.
With its pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, it is perfect for swimming and snorkeling.
The island has a small population and very few accommodations, which means you can enjoy the beach in peace.
You can also explore its salt lake or just relax on the beach.
#2
Pantai Pink: Unique color beach
Located on Komodo Island, Pantai Pink has a rare pink sand beach, courtesy of crushed red coral mixing with white sand.
This stunning destination is less frequented than other beaches in Indonesia, making it an ideal spot for those looking for solitude.
The beach is surrounded by lush hills and offers opportunities for snorkeling and hiking.
#3
Pulau Kanawa: Untouched beauty
Pulau Kanawa is a small island near Labuan Bajo, famous for its untouched beauty.
With its powdery white sand, turquoise waters, and ideal spot for sunbathing and snorkeling, the island has basic facilities but no commercial development, which makes it a perfect escape from crowded tourist spots.
#4
Nusa Penida: Rugged coastline adventure
Nusa Penida, a large island off Bali's coast, has stunning beaches with dramatic cliffs and rugged coastlines.
Though some parts are popular among tourists, many secluded beaches remain unexplored.
You can enjoy breathtaking views at Kelingking Beach, or relax at Crystal Bay without the crowd.
#5
Sumba Island: Cultural retreat by the sea
Sumba Island, located east of Bali, offers a unique cultural experience, along with beautiful beaches.
The island is known for its traditional villages and unique weaving techniques.
You can explore the nearby Weekuri Lake or relax at Tarimbang Beach, which is known for its calm waters, perfect for swimming.