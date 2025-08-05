Overrated destinations in Bhutan you might want to skip

Bhutan , famous for its spectacular landscapes and vibrant culture, draws a lot of travelers. But then, some destinations are just overrated. Not all places are as unique as you think they are. Here are a few of the overrated spots in Bhutan, and why they disappoint. You may think twice before adding them to your itinerary.

Iconic but crowded Paro Taktsang: The Tiger's Nest Monastery Paro Taktsang is one of Bhutan's most famous landmarks. While it's breathtaking to find it perched on a cliffside, the place tends to get overcrowded with tourists. The trek to arrive there can be tough for some visitors due to steep paths and high altitudes. Further, the influx of tourists sometimes takes away from the tranquil experience that many seek.

Urban expectations Thimphu: The capital city experience While Thimphu is Bhutan's capital and largest city, it may not be the bustling urban experience some travelers might expect. Unlike other capitals around the world, Thimphu is devoid of nightlife and modern attractions that other places are known for. People expecting a vibrant city life might be left underwhelmed by its quiet streets and limited entertainment options.

Quick stopover Dochula Pass: Scenic yet brief Though Dochula Pass treats you to stunning views of the Himalayas with its 108 chortens standing tall, it is often reduced to a mere stopover on tours, rather than a full-fledged experience. More often than not, weather plays a spoilsport and you are left with not much to see or do, except for a few quick shots before heading out.