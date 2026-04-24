Planning beach vacay in India? Try these lesser-known ones

India's coastline is dotted with a number of beautiful beaches, but some are more famous than others. Often, these popular beaches are overcrowded and commercialized, taking away the peace and natural beauty. If you want a quieter experience, away from the crowd, here are some peaceful alternatives that are just as beautiful, if not more. These hidden gems promise serenity and stunning views, without the chaos of tourist crowds.

Agonda Tranquil shores of Agonda Beach Located in Goa, Agonda Beach is a peaceful retreat from the crowded beaches of the state. With its pristine sands and calm waters, it is perfect for those looking to relax in peace. The beach is lined with coconut palms, giving it a tropical vibe. You can enjoy long walks on the shore or simply sit back and soak in the sun. The place also has a few shacks serving delicious local food.

Varkala Serene vibes at Varkala Cliff beach Varkala Cliff Beach in Kerala is famous for its stunning cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. Unlike other crowded beaches, Varkala offers a peaceful environment with fewer tourists. The cliffs are dotted with small cafes and shops selling handmade crafts. Visitors can enjoy yoga sessions or take strolls along the cliff-top paths while enjoying panoramic views of the sea.

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Tarkarli Quietude at Tarkarli beach Tarkarli Beach in Maharashtra is famous for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy shores. It is a perfect place for those looking for solitude away from crowded tourist spots. The beach is perfect for activities like snorkeling and dolphin watching, thanks to its rich marine life. Tarkarli also has cozy homestays where you can experience local hospitality.

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Marari Calm escape to Marari beach Marari Beach in Kerala is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist destinations. This idyllic beach is lined with soft sands and gentle waves, making it perfect for a relaxing getaway. You can either indulge in sunbathing sessions or take part in fishing activities with local fishermen, who are more than happy to share their knowledge about traditional fishing methods.