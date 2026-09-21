These Italian coastal towns may not be worth the hype
What's the story
Italy's coastline is dotted with several picturesque towns, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some towns are often overcrowded and expensive, leaving tourists disappointed. In this article, we take a look at some of these overrated coastal destinations and why they may not be the best choice for your next Italian getaway.
#1
Cinque Terre: A crowded experience
Cinque Terre is famous for its colorful villages and stunning views. However, it is also known for its crowding, especially during the peak season.
The narrow streets and small spaces make it hard to enjoy the beauty of the place.
If you are looking for a peaceful vacation, you may find Cinque Terre more stressful than relaxing.
#2
Positano: High prices and limited access
Positano is famous for its cliffs and luxurious vibe. However, the town is also notorious for its high prices, from accommodation to dining options.
The limited accessibility can also be a turn-off, as visitors have to deal with winding roads or expensive boat rides to get there.
For budget-conscious travelers, or those looking for ease of travel, Positano may not be the best choice.
#3
Amalfi: More than just a name
While Amalfi is famous for its historical significance and stunning architecture, it often gets overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, like Positano and Ravello.
Tourists flock here expecting the same level of charm as other towns in the region but often end up disappointed by the lack of unique experiences or attractions within Amalfi itself.
#4
Sorrento: Tourist trap alert
Sorrento has gained popularity because of its proximity to major attractions like Pompeii and Capri.
However, it has also become a tourist trap. Prices for souvenirs and restaurant meals can be inflated.
Many restaurants cater mainly to tourists rather than locals, offering less of the authentic Italian cuisine travelers may expect elsewhere along Italy's coast.