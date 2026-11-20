Visiting Japan? These 5 popular attractions may disappoint
What's the story
Japan is a traveler favorite, but not all attractions are worth the hype. Some places are often crowded and expensive, but do not deliver the unique experiences travelers expect. Here are five overrated spots in Japan that you may want to skip for more authentic adventures.
#1
Mount Fuji's crowded trails
While Mount Fuji is an iconic symbol of Japan, its trails can be extremely crowded during the climbing season.
The influx of tourists often leads to long waits and limited space on the trails.
Additionally, the weather can be unpredictable at higher elevations, making the climb challenging for those unprepared.
For hikers looking for less crowded paths with stunning views, consider exploring lesser-known mountains in Japan instead.
#2
Shibuya Crossing's true experience
Shibuya Crossing is famous for being one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the world.
However, the experience may not live up to expectations, as it is often just a brief stopover during city exploration.
The area around Shibuya offers more interesting sights and activities than just crossing this intersection.
Exploring nearby neighborhoods can provide a more enriching cultural experience.
#3
Tsukiji Outer Market's tourist traps
While Tsukiji Outer Market has been a favorite for fresh seafood and local delicacies, it has become increasingly touristy over the years.
Many stalls focus on selling souvenirs at inflated prices, instead of authentic culinary experiences.
For true food lovers, visiting smaller local markets or trying street food in other parts of Tokyo might yield better results, without the touristy feel.
#4
Nara Park's deer encounters
Nara Park is famous for its free-roaming deer, but these encounters can be more stressful than serene.
The deer are used to human interaction and can get aggressive when looking for food or attention from tourists.
This park also gets many visitors who come to see the deer, rather than enjoy Nara's historical sites or tranquil gardens.
#5
Harajuku culture shock
Harajuku is famous for its unique street fashion and youth culture, but it can be a culture shock for some visitors.
The area is often packed with tourists hoping to see eccentric outfits or quirky shops.
However, beyond Takeshita Street, there are other neighborhoods in Tokyo that offer equally interesting cultural experiences, without the overwhelming crowds found in Harajuku.