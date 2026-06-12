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5 oversized sunglasses that prove bigger is better

By Simran Jeet 10:35 am Jun 12, 202610:35 am

What's the story

Oversized sunglasses have become a staple in Bollywood, giving stars that perfect blend of style and mystery. These shades not only shield from the sun but also amp up the glamour quotient of any outfit. From vintage-inspired frames to modern geometric designs, Bollywood's love for oversized sunglasses is evident in many iconic looks. Here is a look at some of the most memorable oversized sunglasses styles that have ruled the industry.