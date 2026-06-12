5 oversized sunglasses that prove bigger is better
What's the story
Oversized sunglasses have become a staple in Bollywood, giving stars that perfect blend of style and mystery. These shades not only shield from the sun but also amp up the glamour quotient of any outfit. From vintage-inspired frames to modern geometric designs, Bollywood's love for oversized sunglasses is evident in many iconic looks. Here is a look at some of the most memorable oversized sunglasses styles that have ruled the industry.
#1
Retro round frames: A timeless choice
Retro round frames have always been a favorite among Bollywood celebrities. These sunglasses give a vintage vibe while being fashionable at the same time. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have sported these frames, making them a timeless choice for those looking for a mix of nostalgia and style.
#2
Geometric frames: Modern edge
Geometric frames have taken the Bollywood fashion scene by storm, adding a modern edge to traditional styles. These angular designs are loved by celebrities who want to make a statement with their eyewear choices. Stars like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been seen sporting these bold shapes, proving that geometric frames are here to stay in the world of oversized sunglasses.
#3
Cat-eye frames: Feminine flair
Cat-eye frames bring a feminine flair to oversized sunglasses, making them a favorite among female stars in Bollywood. The upswept corners of these frames add an element of sophistication and drama to any look. Icons like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit have made cat-eye sunglasses their signature style, cementing their place in the history of fashion.
#4
Aviator styles: Classic appeal
Aviator-style oversized sunglasses have always been popular in Bollywood for their classic appeal and versatility. They are perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Stars like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have been spotted in aviators, proving their timeless charm continues to win hearts across generations.
#5
Oversized square frames: Bold statement
Oversized square frames make for a bold statement, perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd. These bold designs are loved by celebrities looking for something different from traditional shapes. Stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan have been seen in square frames, proving their daring style choices leave a lasting impression on fans across the globe.