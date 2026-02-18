How to fix overwatered houseplants
Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes plant parents make. It can lead to root rot and other problems, killing your plants slowly. Luckily, there are ways to save overwatered plants without much fuss. Here are five practical hacks to help you revive your greenery and get them back to good health.
Adjust watering schedule
One of the first steps in saving an overwatered plant is to adjust its watering schedule. Make sure you only water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. This will give the plant time to absorb moisture and prevent further stress on the roots. Using a moisture meter can help you accurately gauge when it's time for another drink.
Improve drainage
Improving drainage is key to saving overwatered plants. Make sure pots have drainage holes and consider adding a layer of gravel or small stones at the bottom before adding soil. This helps excess water escape easily, reducing the risk of root rot. For potted plants, you can also use potting mix with good drainage properties.
Remove damaged roots
If roots have already begun rotting due to overwatering, it's important to remove them immediately. Carefully take out the plant from its pot and trim away any mushy or blackened roots with clean scissors or pruning shears. This will prevent further decay and allow healthy roots to thrive once re-potted in fresh soil.
Repot in dry soil
Repotting an overwatered plant in dry soil can do wonders for its recovery. Pick a potting mix that drains well and fill it without watering immediately after repotting. This gives the plant's roots time to heal from any damage caused by excess moisture before they are reintroduced into a moist environment.
Provide optimal light conditions
Providing optimal light conditions is essential for recovering overwatered plants. Place them in bright, indirect sunlight, as direct sunlight can stress them further when they're already struggling. Monitor their response closely, adjusting light exposure as needed until they show signs of new growth, indicating successful recovery efforts have taken effect.