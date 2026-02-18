How to fix overwatered houseplants

Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes plant parents make. It can lead to root rot and other problems, killing your plants slowly. Luckily, there are ways to save overwatered plants without much fuss. Here are five practical hacks to help you revive your greenery and get them back to good health.

Tip 1 Adjust watering schedule One of the first steps in saving an overwatered plant is to adjust its watering schedule. Make sure you only water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. This will give the plant time to absorb moisture and prevent further stress on the roots. Using a moisture meter can help you accurately gauge when it's time for another drink.

Tip 2 Improve drainage Improving drainage is key to saving overwatered plants. Make sure pots have drainage holes and consider adding a layer of gravel or small stones at the bottom before adding soil. This helps excess water escape easily, reducing the risk of root rot. For potted plants, you can also use potting mix with good drainage properties.

Tip 3 Remove damaged roots If roots have already begun rotting due to overwatering, it's important to remove them immediately. Carefully take out the plant from its pot and trim away any mushy or blackened roots with clean scissors or pruning shears. This will prevent further decay and allow healthy roots to thrive once re-potted in fresh soil.

Tip 4 Repot in dry soil Repotting an overwatered plant in dry soil can do wonders for its recovery. Pick a potting mix that drains well and fill it without watering immediately after repotting. This gives the plant's roots time to heal from any damage caused by excess moisture before they are reintroduced into a moist environment.