Paddleboarding with manatees: Gentle giants encounter

By Anujj Trehaan 09:44 am Nov 18, 202409:44 am

What's the story Paddleboarding with manatees is a one-of-a-kind experience that allows you to get up close and personal with these peaceful sea creatures in their natural environment. This adventure blends the serene art of paddleboarding with the thrill of wildlife watching, creating a memory of a lifetime for nature enthusiasts and adventurers.

Timing

Best time to visit

The ideal time to visit for paddleboarding with manatees is winter, specifically November to March. This is when manatees migrate to warmer waters, and you will have the highest probability of seeing them. It is best to go early in the morning when the water is calm and the manatees are most active.

Spot selection

Choosing the right location

Florida is world-famous for its pristine springs and rivers, which create the perfect environment for paddleboarding alongside manatees. Notably, Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are the only places where rules permit humans to interact with manatees in a respectful and safe manner. These locations offer crystal clear waters, ensuring optimal visibility.

Gear up

Preparing for your adventure

While there are rental options, having your own paddleboard allows you the freedom to explore different areas at your own pace. Wearing a life jacket is a must for safety reasons. And, during colder months, opt for a wetsuit to keep you comfortable. Use waterproof cameras or GoPros to capture those magical underwater moments without causing stress to the animals.

Wildlife etiquette

Respectful interaction guidelines

It's super important to remember the rules when it comes to interacting with manatees: Don't chase or touch them - it can stress or hurt these protected species. Keep your distance, let them come to you if they're curious. Feeding them or trying to disrupt their natural behavior is a big no-no. Following these rules helps keep these gentle giants safe and happy in their natural homes.

Final advice

Tips for a memorable experience

Patience is key when it comes to paddleboarding with manatees. You might not see them right away, or they might initially keep their distance from humans. By remaining quiet and limiting any splashing, you greatly increase the likelihood of a close encounter. This behavior reassures the curious manatees, making them more likely to approach you on their own terms.