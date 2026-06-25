The earliest records of pancakes date back to ancient Greece and Rome

The surprising history of pancakes

By Vinita Jain 12:57 pm Jun 25, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

Pancakes have been a breakfast staple for centuries, loved for their versatility and ease of preparation. From ancient times to modern-day kitchens, these flat cakes have evolved into various forms across cultures. The history of pancakes is a fascinating journey that reflects changes in ingredients, cooking methods, and cultural influences. Here's a look at the evolution of pancakes over the years.