Papaya v/s muskmelon: Which has more fiber?

Papaya and muskmelon are two of the most popular fruits, especially in the summer, owing to their refreshing nature. Both fruits are packed with nutrients that can help you stay healthy. While papaya is known for its digestive benefits, muskmelon is famous for its hydrating properties. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of papaya and muskmelon to see what makes them unique.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Papaya is rich in vitamin C, serving over 100% of the daily recommended intake per serving. It also has a good amount of vitamin A, which promotes eye health. Muskmelon also has a lot of vitamin C but has more vitamin A than papaya. The two fruits can be great additions to a diet looking for natural sources of these essential vitamins.

#2 Fiber levels in each fruit Fiber is essential for good digestion, and both papaya and muskmelon provide it. Papaya has about 2.5 grams of fiber per cup, which helps in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Muskmelon has about one gram of fiber per cup but is still good for keeping you full and aiding digestion when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Advertisement

#3 Hydration benefits explored Muskmelon is mostly water, making it a great hydrating fruit during hot months. It is about 90% water, which helps keep you hydrated and cool. Papaya also provides hydration but not as much as muskmelon because it is about 88% water. Both fruits can be great for hydration, but muskmelon wins in this aspect.

Advertisement