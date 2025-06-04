What's the story

Paragliding is one of the best ways to embrace nature, especially when it is done amid cascading waterfalls.

The exhilarating ride of flying combined with the stunning view of waterfalls from the top makes it a must-do.

As you soar in the sky, the sight and the sound of water gushing down mountains is something you can't forget.

Adventure freak or nature lover, paragliding near waterfalls gives you a unique perspective of them.