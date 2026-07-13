Get stronger with these parkour moves
What's the story
Parkour, the art of movement, is all about getting from one point to another in the most efficient way possible. It involves running, jumping, climbing, and other acrobatic moves. While parkour is often associated with urban environments and extreme athletes, it can be a fun and accessible activity for anyone looking to improve their fitness and agility. Here are five fun parkour moves that can help you get fit while having a blast.
Drive 1
The vault: A gateway move
The vault is a basic parkour move that helps you clear obstacles like benches or low walls. It works your upper body strength and coordination. To perform a vault, run towards the obstacle, place your hands on it for support, and propel yourself over using your legs. This move improves your balance and timing, while giving you a full-body workout.
Drive 2
Precision jump: Accuracy matters
The precision jump tests your jumping accuracy and control, as you leap from one point to another, like two ledges or two platforms. It requires focus and core strength to land securely without losing your balance. Practicing this move improves your explosive power and enhances your spatial awareness.
Drive 3
Cat Leap: Embrace your inner feline
The cat leap mimics a cat's graceful jump from one surface to another. This move targets your leg muscles as you leap forward, with both hands reaching out to grab an edge or ledge. As you land softly on it, bending your knees to absorb the impact, the cat leap improves your agility and strengthens your legs.
Drive 4
Wall Run: Defy gravity
The wall run is an impressive move that gives you a brief moment of defying gravity as you run up vertical surfaces, like walls or fences. It requires explosive power in the legs and good timing as you push off with one foot while the other remains grounded below. Practicing this move enhances your leg strength and coordination.
Drive 5
Roll: Safe landings every time
The roll is essential in parkour for safe landings after high jumps or falls. It distributes impact across the body, reducing injury risk. To execute a roll, tuck one shoulder forward and roll diagonally across the back. This move improves flexibility, balance, and body awareness, making it a staple in every parkour practice.