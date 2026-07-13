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Get stronger with these parkour moves

By Vinita Jain 08:45 am Jul 13, 202608:45 am

What's the story

Parkour, the art of movement, is all about getting from one point to another in the most efficient way possible. It involves running, jumping, climbing, and other acrobatic moves. While parkour is often associated with urban environments and extreme athletes, it can be a fun and accessible activity for anyone looking to improve their fitness and agility. Here are five fun parkour moves that can help you get fit while having a blast.