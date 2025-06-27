Peanut butter v/s almond butter: Which is healthier?

Peanut butter and almond butter are popular spreads commonly used in sandwiches, smoothies, and snacks. Both provide unique nutritional benefits that cater to different dietary requirements. Knowing the difference between the two can help you make informed choices based on your health goals. Here are the nutritional profiles of peanut butter and almond butter, in terms of protein, healthy fat, vitamins, and minerals.

Protein levels Protein content comparison Peanut butter is famous for its protein content, giving you some eight grams for two-tablespoon serving. Almond butter provides slightly less protein, approximately six grams for an equal serving. If you're looking to boost your protein intake through plant-based sources, peanut butter can be an ideal choice.

Fat composition Healthy fats in each spread Both peanut butter and almond butter provide healthy fats critical to heart health. Peanut butter has around 16 grams of fat per serving with a combination of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Almond butter has about 18 grams of fat per serving, with a greater percentage of monounsaturated fats, which are good for keeping cholesterol in check.

Nutrient density Vitamins and minerals present Almond butter shines in terms of vitamin E, providing roughly 45% of the daily recommended intake in a single serving. It also offers a healthy dose of magnesium and calcium, making it an even more nutritious option. Meanwhile, peanut butter provides a healthy dose of niacin (vitamin B3) and folate. But it lacks vitamin E compared to almond butter, making both spreads unique.

Calorie count Caloric differences between them Calorically, both spreads are similar but not identical. Peanut butter has roughly 190 calories per two-tablespoon serving, while almond butter has about 200 calories for the same amount. Those keeping an eye on their caloric intake should keep these values in mind when adding either spread into their diet.