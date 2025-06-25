Page Loader
Add these lesser-known nuts to your daily diet
Add these lesser-known nuts to your daily diet
Add these lesser-known nuts to your daily diet

By Anujj Trehaan
Jun 25, 2025
11:53 am
We all know how versatile nuts can be as an ingredient to add flavor and texture to a dish. While almonds and walnuts are widely used, here are a few unusual nuts that can take your culinary skills a notch up. These nuts not only bring a unique taste but also pack in health benefits. Using them can turn ordinary meals to exotic experiences, giving a treat to the taste buds.

Macadamia nuts: Creamy and rich

Macadamia nuts are so creamy and flavorful that they complement sweet and savory dishes alike. Use them in baking and whip up some decadent cookies or sprinkle them on salads for a buttery crunch. Their oil-rich nature makes them perfect for making smooth nut butters or garnishing desserts, elevating the taste of any dish.

Brazil nuts: Earthy flavor boost

Brazil nuts have an earthy flavor that goes well with sweet and savory recipes alike. They can be chopped and sprinkled over salads or added into granola mixes for texture. Their big size also makes them a meaty addition when roasted and seasoned as snacks. Brazil nuts are also rich in selenium, so you get nutritional benefits along with their unique taste.

Pine nuts: Subtle yet distinctive

Pine nuts have a subtle yet distinctive flavor that complements many Mediterranean dishes. They are often used in pesto sauces or toasted as toppings on pasta dishes. Their delicate taste adds depth without overpowering other ingredients, making them versatile in various culinary applications. Pine nuts also provide healthy fats, contributing positively to dietary needs.

Pili nuts: Buttery texture enhancer

Pili nuts provide a buttery texture that improves the mouthfeel of various recipes. These nuts can be blended into smoothies or ground into flour for gluten-free baking substitutes. Their mild flavor makes them blend easily with other ingredients, while adding richness to the dish's overall character. Pili nuts also pack essential nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin E.