Start your day with a fiber-rich smoothie bowl of persimmons, bananas, and almond milk, topped with almonds, chia seeds, and berries.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with spiced persimmon cookies made from whole wheat flour and coconut oil, or a vibrant fruit salad of persimmons, pomegranate seeds, kiwi, and oranges.

Persimmon delights: Vegan and heart-healthy

Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Persimmons are a sweet, super-healthy fruit that are perfect for heart-healthy vegan desserts. Packed with vitamins and fiber, they naturally cut down on the need for added sugars. These features make persimmons the perfect ingredient for guilt-free indulgence in a variety of delicious desserts. You can enjoy these fruits in numerous forms, each providing health benefits without sacrificing taste.

Dish 1

Persimmon smoothie bowl

Blend ripe persimmons, bananas, and a dash of almond milk for a velvety smoothie base. Pour into a bowl and top with crunchy sliced almonds, chia seeds, and fresh berries for added texture and a nutrient boost. This beautiful bowl is packed with fiber, perfect for kick-starting your day or as a revitalizing snack.

Dish 2

Spiced persimmon cookies

Combine mashed persimmons with whole wheat flour, coconut oil, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to create soft, chewy cookies that are as delicious as they are nutritious. These treats are perfect for those moments when you're craving something sweet but still want the health benefits of whole grains and the natural sweetness of persimmons. Enjoy them as a mid-afternoon energy boost or a guilt-free dessert after dinner.

Dish 3

Persimmon fruit salad

For a colorful and healthy choice, combine cubed persimmons with a medley of seasonal fruits such as pomegranate seeds, kiwi, and oranges. Amplify the taste by lightly dressing the salad with fresh lime juice and mint leaves for that added freshness. This vibrant fruit salad is not only a visual delight but also packed with antioxidants and vitamins, making it a great option for promoting heart health.

Dish 4

Chilled persimmon pudding

Puree ripe persimmons until smooth, then mix with coconut milk and agar-agar powder (vegan gelatin substitute). Refrigerate the mixture until it sets into a chilled, creamy pudding. Add maple syrup or dates for natural sweetness, if you want. This dessert not only lets you savor the persimmons' delicate flavor but also benefit from their nutritional goodness. It's a unique and refreshing experience.