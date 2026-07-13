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Add pineapple to your chilla for a tasty surprise
To make pineapple chilla, you need rice flour, semolina, and grated fresh pineapple

Add pineapple to your chilla for a tasty surprise

By Vinita Jain
Jul 13, 2026
10:18 am
What's the story

Pineapple chilla is a refreshing take on the traditional Indian breakfast dish. This tropical twist adds a hint of sweetness to the savory pancakes, making them a delightful morning treat. The combination of pineapple's natural sweetness and the savory elements creates a unique flavor profile that appeals to both sweet and savory lovers. Here is how you can enjoy this innovative breakfast option.

Ingredients

Ingredients for pineapple chilla

To make pineapple chilla, you need rice flour, semolina, and grated fresh pineapple. You will also need chopped green chilies, ginger paste, salt, and water to make the batter. These ingredients come together to make a smooth batter that cooks into delicious pancakes.

Preparation

Preparing the batter

Start by mixing equal parts of rice flour and semolina in a bowl. Add grated fresh pineapple to the mixture for natural sweetness. Add chopped green chilies and ginger paste for flavor. Gradually add water until you get a smooth batter consistency. Add salt to taste.

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Cooking tips

Cooking tips for perfect chillas

Heat a nonstick pan on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip carefully using a spatula. Cook until both sides are golden brown.

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Serving ideas

Serving suggestions

Pineapple chilla can be served hot with chutneys or yogurt for dipping options. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma and presentation appeal. Pair it with fresh fruit slices or a glass of juice for an invigorating start to your day.

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