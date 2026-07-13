To make pineapple chilla, you need rice flour, semolina, and grated fresh pineapple

Add pineapple to your chilla for a tasty surprise

By Vinita Jain 10:18 am Jul 13, 202610:18 am

What's the story

Pineapple chilla is a refreshing take on the traditional Indian breakfast dish. This tropical twist adds a hint of sweetness to the savory pancakes, making them a delightful morning treat. The combination of pineapple's natural sweetness and the savory elements creates a unique flavor profile that appeals to both sweet and savory lovers. Here is how you can enjoy this innovative breakfast option.