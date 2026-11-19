Pistachio pesto pasta is a delightful twist on the classic Italian dish.

Blend fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and shelled pistachios to create a creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with your choice of pasta.

The nutty flavor of pistachios adds depth to the dish while maintaining the traditional pesto taste.

Serve it with grated Parmesan and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper for an extra kick.