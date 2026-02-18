These styles rock with plaid skirts

Plaid skirts are a winter wardrobe staple, offering a perfect blend of style and warmth. They can be paired with a number of winter essentials to create chic outfits that keep you cozy. Here are five ways to pair plaid skirts with winter essentials, giving you versatile options for different occasions. Each combination is designed to keep you warm while keeping your style quotient high.

Tip 1 Pair with chunky knit sweaters Chunky knit sweaters go perfectly with plaid skirts in winter. The thick texture of the sweater balances the pattern of the skirt, making for a well-coordinated look. Choose neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the plaid pattern. This combination is perfect for casual outings or even office wear when paired with ankle boots.

Tip 2 Layer with long coats Long coats are perfect for layering over plaid skirts in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth and make any outfit look more polished. Go for classic styles like trench coats or wool coats in solid colors that match one of the hues in your skirt's pattern. This combination is perfect for formal events or chilly days out.

Tip 3 Combine with turtlenecks Turtlenecks make an excellent base layer under plaid skirts, adding warmth without compromising on style. Opt for thin turtlenecks in neutral shades like black or white to keep things simple yet elegant. This pairing works well for both casual and semi-formal settings, making it a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe.

Tip 4 Accessorize with knee-high boots Knee-high boots also make a great accessory to plaid skirts during the colder months. They not only keep your legs warm but also add an element of sophistication to your outfit. Pick boots in leather or suede materials to add texture contrast against your skirt's fabric and pattern.